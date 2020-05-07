wrestling / News
WWE News: Zelina Vega Tries a Nicki Minaj Inspired Look, Tyler Breeze vs. Xavier Woods on UUDD, Top 10 NXT Moments
May 7, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared a new vlog today where she tries out a Nicki Minaj-inspired makeup job. You can view her new vlog in the player below.
– The Battle of the Brands returned on UpUpDownDown today with Tyler Breeze vs. Xavier Woods. You can check out that Raw vs. Smackdown matchup below.
– WWE released the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode on the USA Network.
