– As noted, WWE announced that former NXT Women’s Champion Giulia will challenge Zelina Vega for the WWE Women’s United States Title next week on Friday Night SmackDown. WWE released a new hype video package for the upcoming bout, which you can view below.

The title bout between Zelina Vega and Giulia will take place on next week’s Saudi Arabia edition of WWE SmackDown at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. The show will air on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.

– The full episode of WWE Main Event for this week is now available, with Giulia in action and more. Here’s the lineup for this week:

* B-Fab vs. Giulia

* Cruz del Toro vs. Karrion Kross

– WWE released some highlight clips from last night’s live SmackDown broadcast: