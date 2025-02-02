wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Wants a Match With Jordynne Grace, Notre Dame Coach Attends Royal Rumble, Note on Event

February 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega and the newly signed Jordynne Grace were among the competitors in last night’s women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble. Zelina Vega noted on social media earlier today that she’d love to have a singles match against Grace.

Zelina Vega wrote, “As scary strong as she is.. I’d love to have an actual match with @JordynneGrace” Grace later wrote in response, “For once I’m the tall one.”

PWInsider reports that Notre Dame Football Head Coach Marcus Freeman was in attendance at last night’s Royal Rumble 2025.

– PWInsider also reports that sources within WWE said they loved working with the city of Indianapolis on the event.

