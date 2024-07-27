wrestling / News

WWE News: Zoey Stark Has Emotional Reaction to First Action Figure, LA Knight Promotes Most Savage Moment of the Summer Fan Vote, Zelina Vega at Valorant Block Party

July 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Zoey Stark WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– During Thursday’s WWE Mattel Elite Squad panel at the San Diego-Comic-Con, the Mattel brand team revealed the first action figure of WWE Superstar Zoey Stark, who was on hand for the panel, along with CM Punk. You can view a clip of Zoey Stark’s reaction to her action figure, as well as a video of the entire panel, below:

– WWE released a promo video where LA Knight announced how fans can vote on the most Savage Moment of the Summer, presented by Slim Jim. You can view that clip below. Fans can vote for their pick at WWE’s website.

– WWE Superstar Zelina Vega joined HipHop Gamer for the Valorant Party for Hot 97 FM:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

LA Knight, WWE, Zelina Vega, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading