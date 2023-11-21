– Zoey Stark made fun of WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley after she and Shayna Baszler crashed The Judgment Day clubhouse last night on WWE Raw. Stark wrote on social media, “Hey dumbass….next time lock the door….see you Saturday.”

Zoey Stark will challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 25. The event is being held at Rosemont’s Allstate Arena and will be broadcast live on Peacock.

– WTSP.com released a video of WWE Superstar and Ambassador Titus O’Neil handing out Thanksgiving meals for free to those in need at Slight Middle School in the Tampa Bay Area as part of the Bullard Foundation’s pop-up food distribution: