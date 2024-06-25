wrestling / News

WWE News: Zoey Stark Needs a Talk With Shayna Baszler, Tyrese Haliburton Gets WWE Shirt, Raw Video Highlights

June 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shayna Baszler Zoey Stark WWE Raw 5-20-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Zoey Stark shared the following message after last night’s WWE Raw. Looks like she wants a talk with tag team partner Shayna Baszler:

– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for Indiana Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton, which you can view below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
















