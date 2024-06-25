wrestling / News
WWE News: Zoey Stark Needs a Talk With Shayna Baszler, Tyrese Haliburton Gets WWE Shirt, Raw Video Highlights
June 25, 2024 | Posted by
– Zoey Stark shared the following message after last night’s WWE Raw. Looks like she wants a talk with tag team partner Shayna Baszler:
@SonyaDevilleWWE let's talk https://t.co/5adWgnInAH
— Zoey Stark (@ZoeyStarkWWE) June 25, 2024
– WWE Shop has a new t-shirt available for Indiana Pacers player Tyrese Haliburton, which you can view below:
Dream come true!! Out now! @WWE 🔥 https://t.co/qd7dTmROFT pic.twitter.com/21TsZybMoQ
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 25, 2024
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
