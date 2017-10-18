wrestling / News
WWE News: Authors of Pain Comment on NXT Return, Vega Interrupts Drew McIntyre on NXT Fallout
– The Authors of Pain commented on their return on this week’s NXT. The team showed up and attacked SAnitY during the latter team’s six-man tag match against the Undisputed Era. Their comments, and that of Paul Ellering, on Twitter are below:
This is our house !! #AOP https://t.co/zKbXfdoPkW
— Albanian Psycho (@Rezar_WWE) October 19, 2017
We're still around… 💀☠️💀 #AOP #authorsofpain #nxttakeoverhouston #WARGAMES see you soon! @WWENXT @WWE @Rezar_WWE @PaulElleringWWE pic.twitter.com/ROElQPkZaB
— Akam_WWE (@Akam_WWE) October 19, 2017
We're BACK!!…brought some friends with…Agony, Torment, and of course, PAIN. #AOP @WWENXT @WWENetwork We are very bad men, we bleed PAIN pic.twitter.com/E1fuYuapYp
— Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) October 19, 2017
This is how #AOP rolls @WWENetwork @WWENXTTakeover #WarGames Houston #UndisputedERA u-r last wks movie. Sanity… the lost boys Peter Pan pic.twitter.com/faf4QQnbdL
— Paul Ellering (@PaulElleringWWE) October 19, 2017
– Zelina Vega interrupted Drew McIntyre in an NXT video from this week. Vega asked McIntyre why he’s been avoiding Andrade “Cien” Almas and Drew said he’s been busy but will fight anyone, any time. He told Vega to get the match from William Regal and that if Almas wants the match, he should face McIntyre himself instead of just sending his business partner.