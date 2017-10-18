WWE News: Authors of Pain Comment on NXT Return, Vega Interrupts Drew McIntyre on NXT Fallout

– The Authors of Pain commented on their return on this week’s NXT. The team showed up and attacked SAnitY during the latter team’s six-man tag match against the Undisputed Era. Their comments, and that of Paul Ellering, on Twitter are below:

– Zelina Vega interrupted Drew McIntyre in an NXT video from this week. Vega asked McIntyre why he’s been avoiding Andrade “Cien” Almas and Drew said he’s been busy but will fight anyone, any time. He told Vega to get the match from William Regal and that if Almas wants the match, he should face McIntyre himself instead of just sending his business partner.