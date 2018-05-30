WWE Newss: EC3 Hypes Tonight’s NXT, Stock Closes Down, Clip From Tonight’s Something To Wrestle With

– EC3 has shared a promo to Twitter promoting tonight’s episode of NXT, where he will face off with Fabian Aichner. The episode airs at 8 PM ET on WWE Network.

– Folliowing its surge earlier today, WWE’s stock leveled out and closed just a little down from yesterday’s closing price. The closing price for Wednesday was $58.96, down $0.23 (0.39%) from yesterday’s closing price. The overall high for today was $60.51.

– WWE shared this clip from tonight’s Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, which sees Prichard and Conrad Thompson discusse the early days of Cena’s push and the reaction backstage: