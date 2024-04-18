wrestling / News

WWE: Next Gen’s Brayden Ray Says He’s Signed Deal With Company

April 17, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE: Next Gen Image Credit: WWE

Another WWE: Next Gen cast member says they’ve signed with the company, namely Brayden Rey. As reported yesterday, Julian Baldi took to social media to announce that he had signed with the company. Rey took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has as well, writing:

“It’s official @WWE @WWENXT”

WWE: Next Gen began streaming on Roku starting April 1st.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brayden Ray, WWE Next Gen, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading