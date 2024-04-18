wrestling / News
WWE: Next Gen’s Brayden Ray Says He’s Signed Deal With Company
April 17, 2024 | Posted by
Another WWE: Next Gen cast member says they’ve signed with the company, namely Brayden Rey. As reported yesterday, Julian Baldi took to social media to announce that he had signed with the company. Rey took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has as well, writing:
“It’s official @WWE @WWENXT”
WWE: Next Gen began streaming on Roku starting April 1st.
It’s official 🖊️✔️ @WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7cdDxPAxS4
— DIPSHIT (@sexybjray) April 17, 2024