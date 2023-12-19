WWE & NHL Reportedly Reach Deal For Officially Licensed Legacy Title Belts

WrestleVotes reports that WWE has reached an agreement with the NHL to produce licensed title belts.

In August, WWE announced a deal with the NFL to create NFL-inspired WWE legacy championship belts before inking a deal with the Big 12 conference to do the same. Both were multi-year deals.

These belts will showcase the official colors and branding of the teams.

The report noted, “On the heels of major success with the NFL in releasing commemorative championship titles of each team, I’m told the WWE & NHL have a deal in place for the same. Expect NHL championships titles to be available thru Fanatics sometime in the new year.”