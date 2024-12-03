WWE News: Nia Jax Takes Issue With TSA Experience, Raw Broadcast Issues In Canada

– Nia Jax took to social media over the weekend to express her displeasure over an experience with the TSA. The WWE Women’s Champion posted to Twitter on Friday morning ahead of Survivor Series in Vancouver, British Columbia, writing:

“Nothing like a good old fashion TSA fondling in the morning. I wonder how many TSA people take the job just to touch random people’s private parts for a living” They teach you as a kid not to let strangers touch, especially in your private parts, yet I have to stand there in front of everyone and just let a random @TSA agent rub mine. Gross”

She went on to reply to a user to specify that she wasn’t taking issue with the person, but rather the TSA process itself.

– PWInsider reports that last night’s Raw had issues in Canada on Sportsnet, with viewers receiving a black screen without audio from the New Day segment through the end of the show.