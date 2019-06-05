wrestling / News

WWE News: Nia Jax Shares Update on Recovery, The Miz Appears in New Hardees Ad, Superstars Wish India Eid Mubarak

June 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Nia Jax shared a tweet earlier today offering an update on her recovery after recently undergoing double knee surgery in April. She tweeted the following:

– WWE Superstar The Miz appears in a new ad for Hardees where he promotes their original roast beef sandwich. You can check out the promo clip below.

– WWE released a video of Superstars wishing India Eid Mubarak. You can check out that video below.

