WWE, Nick Aldis, Drake Maverick & More Comment on Passing of Mark Rocco

The passing of British and Japanese wrestling legend Mark Rocco has brought out responses from a lot of the industry including WWE, Nick Aldis, and more. As reported earlier, William Regal revealed on Twitter that Rocco passed away at the age of 69. Rocco had a brief run in WWE under the Black Tiger mask that he originated in NJPW, winning the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship in May of 1982 and losing it to the original Tiger Mask 20 days later. WWE issued a statement that you can see below, along with reactions from Aldis, Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, Mark Haskings, Chris Hero, Flash Morgan Webster and more:

Mark “Rollerball” Rocco passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Mark “Rollerball” Rocco has passed away at the age of 69. A fourth-generation wrestler, Rocco became renowned for his grappling exploits around the world, competing as the original masked Black Tiger and winning the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship. The Manchester native tangled with a who’s-who of sports-entertainment icons, such as Jushin Liger, Dynamite Kid, Tiger Mask, Fit Finlay and more. Known as a pioneer of today’s modern cruiserweight style and a legend of British wrestling, Rocco left a lasting influence on the industry, including NXT General Manager William Regal and NXT UK Superstar Flash Morgan Webster. WWE extends its condolences to Rocco’s family, friends and fans.

We just lost one of our absolute best. Mark Rollerball Rocco was a true pioneer and so ahead of his time. I was so privileged to get to spend some time with him in 2012, hear his advice and amazing stories. One of the nicest men I've ever met. Truly a game changer. #ripmarkrocco pic.twitter.com/xAterCLOx4 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 31, 2020

https://t.co/QFlVg0QOpF Rollerball Rocco vs Tony St Clair #RIPMarkRocco — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 31, 2020

https://t.co/5NUnZ31hfg Highlights of Black Tiger vs The Cobra from MSG. #RIPMarkRocco — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 31, 2020

“The definition of art has to shift whenever an innovator appears” RIP “Rollerball” Mark Rocco pic.twitter.com/PdGYBOVmK2 — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) July 31, 2020

Gutted to hear about "Rollerball" Mark Rocco. He was a big influence on me and still one of my favourites to this day. They say "never meet your heroes" but Rocco was an exception to that rule and genuinely one of the nicest chaps. RIP pic.twitter.com/8QeW8N3kkO — Mark Haskins (@ThisIsHaskins) July 31, 2020

Rest in peace to "Rollerball", "The Mean Machine" Mark Rocco. What an inspiration inside then ring! I still learn from him every day. — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 31, 2020

Positive the first conversation we ever had you asked me if I liked Mark Rocco. The original Black Tiger my favorite masked NJPW character given to only the best foreigners. Anytime I see or hear Rocco’s name I always think about you. Opened my eyes to that entire style. RIP! https://t.co/vmAuqyL3jK — Chris Dickinson (@DirtyDickinson) July 31, 2020

Whether you know him as the original Black Tiger, “Rollerball” or simply by his name, Mark Rocco left an indelible imprint on our industry. Whether it’s versus Sayama, Fujinami, Dynamite, Marty Jones- do yourself a favor & watch a match of his today. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/lt7LSqgzSn — Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) July 31, 2020

Just heard about the passing of Mark Rocco. Rollerball was without a doubt one of the very best to lace up a pair of boots. He was a pioneer and an innovator and its safe the Junior heavyweight style wouldn’t be what it is today without his contribution. An absolute legend. — Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) July 31, 2020

Awful news to hear of the passing of Mark Rocco. The modern style of wrestling wouldn't be what it is today if it wasn't for him. One of the best ever. RIP Rollerballhttps://t.co/HDPaV2iF4b — MA92 (@MandrewsJunior) July 31, 2020

Been watching a lot of old WOS recently. There are no better Villains to study than Rollerball Rocco and Zoltan Boscik. Both the incredibly inspiring performers who’s body of work will endure. RIP — Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) July 31, 2020

We often give the credit to Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask, but Mark Rocco (particularly as Black Tiger) played a big part in laying the foundation modern junior heavyweight wrestling is built on to this day. Hugely innovative and influential. #RIPMarkRocco — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) July 31, 2020

RIP TO “ROLLERBALL” Mark Rocco

A giant influence on the shaping of Junior Heavyweight wrestling and the 1st Black Tiger Watch some Rocco vs Marty Joneshttps://t.co/XMPreUsjPv pic.twitter.com/S9PgGaq5FN — Ace Steel (@acesofsteel) July 31, 2020

Really sad to hear about the passing of Mark Rocco, an innovator lightyears ahead of his time. Had the privilege of sitting with him & Marty Jones a few years ago & hearing them talk about their old battles, having subtle little digs at each other the entire time. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/fsMCzazruj — Sam Gradwell 强大的海豚 (@sam_gradwell) July 31, 2020

In my opinion. None of us would wrestle the way we do if it wasn't for people like Mark Rocco. Thankyou for everything RIP pic.twitter.com/C0cHXP3zUJ — 'Capt. Wristlock'Matt Fox 🦊🖖 (@FoxyMattFox) July 31, 2020

RIP Mark Rocco

One of the best if not the best to ever come out of this country

Absolute Legend ❤️￼ pic.twitter.com/aXVUOYTDBS — Roy Knight (@RealRoyKnight) July 31, 2020

@RealKingRegal @RidgeWWE @Johnny_Moss @JohnnySaintWWE & The 🤼‍♂️world GUTTED SADDENED SPEACHLESS 😭😭IF ALI WAS THE GREATEST IN THE BOXING WORLD THIS GUY IMO WAS THE GREATEST IN THE WRESTLING 🤼‍♂️WORLD IMOP

REST IN PEACE. MARK ROCCO pic.twitter.com/RMqg6LmzAe — Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) July 31, 2020

It seems the sad news keeps coming these days. Very sad to see the passing of Rollerball Rocco; one of the innovators of the Jnr. Heavyweight style of wrestling that we love so dear. It was wonderful to have him as guest of honour at our first ever York Hall show. pic.twitter.com/WE2YbiLldW — Andy Quildan (@AQuildan) July 31, 2020