WWE, Nick Aldis, Drake Maverick & More Comment on Passing of Mark Rocco

July 31, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Black Tiger Mark Rollerball Rocco

The passing of British and Japanese wrestling legend Mark Rocco has brought out responses from a lot of the industry including WWE, Nick Aldis, and more. As reported earlier, William Regal revealed on Twitter that Rocco passed away at the age of 69. Rocco had a brief run in WWE under the Black Tiger mask that he originated in NJPW, winning the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship in May of 1982 and losing it to the original Tiger Mask 20 days later. WWE issued a statement that you can see below, along with reactions from Aldis, Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, Mark Haskings, Chris Hero, Flash Morgan Webster and more:

Mark “Rollerball” Rocco passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Mark “Rollerball” Rocco has passed away at the age of 69.

A fourth-generation wrestler, Rocco became renowned for his grappling exploits around the world, competing as the original masked Black Tiger and winning the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship.

The Manchester native tangled with a who’s-who of sports-entertainment icons, such as Jushin Liger, Dynamite Kid, Tiger Mask, Fit Finlay and more.

Known as a pioneer of today’s modern cruiserweight style and a legend of British wrestling, Rocco left a lasting influence on the industry, including NXT General Manager William Regal and NXT UK Superstar Flash Morgan Webster.

WWE extends its condolences to Rocco’s family, friends and fans.

