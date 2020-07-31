wrestling / News
WWE, Nick Aldis, Drake Maverick & More Comment on Passing of Mark Rocco
The passing of British and Japanese wrestling legend Mark Rocco has brought out responses from a lot of the industry including WWE, Nick Aldis, and more. As reported earlier, William Regal revealed on Twitter that Rocco passed away at the age of 69. Rocco had a brief run in WWE under the Black Tiger mask that he originated in NJPW, winning the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship in May of 1982 and losing it to the original Tiger Mask 20 days later. WWE issued a statement that you can see below, along with reactions from Aldis, Drake Maverick, Drew Gulak, Mark Haskings, Chris Hero, Flash Morgan Webster and more:
Mark “Rollerball” Rocco passes away
WWE is saddened to learn that Mark “Rollerball” Rocco has passed away at the age of 69.
A fourth-generation wrestler, Rocco became renowned for his grappling exploits around the world, competing as the original masked Black Tiger and winning the WWE Junior Heavyweight Championship.
The Manchester native tangled with a who’s-who of sports-entertainment icons, such as Jushin Liger, Dynamite Kid, Tiger Mask, Fit Finlay and more.
Known as a pioneer of today’s modern cruiserweight style and a legend of British wrestling, Rocco left a lasting influence on the industry, including NXT General Manager William Regal and NXT UK Superstar Flash Morgan Webster.
WWE extends its condolences to Rocco’s family, friends and fans.
We just lost one of our absolute best. Mark Rollerball Rocco was a true pioneer and so ahead of his time. I was so privileged to get to spend some time with him in 2012, hear his advice and amazing stories. One of the nicest men I've ever met. Truly a game changer. #ripmarkrocco pic.twitter.com/xAterCLOx4
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 31, 2020
Rollerball Rocco vs Tony St Clair #RIPMarkRocco
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 31, 2020
Highlights of Black Tiger vs The Cobra from MSG. #RIPMarkRocco
— Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 31, 2020
“The definition of art has to shift whenever an innovator appears”
RIP “Rollerball” Mark Rocco pic.twitter.com/PdGYBOVmK2
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) July 31, 2020
Gutted to hear about "Rollerball" Mark Rocco. He was a big influence on me and still one of my favourites to this day. They say "never meet your heroes" but Rocco was an exception to that rule and genuinely one of the nicest chaps. RIP pic.twitter.com/8QeW8N3kkO
— Mark Haskins (@ThisIsHaskins) July 31, 2020
Rest in peace to "Rollerball", "The Mean Machine" Mark Rocco. What an inspiration inside then ring! I still learn from him every day.
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) July 31, 2020
Positive the first conversation we ever had you asked me if I liked Mark Rocco. The original Black Tiger my favorite masked NJPW character given to only the best foreigners. Anytime I see or hear Rocco’s name I always think about you. Opened my eyes to that entire style. RIP! https://t.co/vmAuqyL3jK
— Chris Dickinson (@DirtyDickinson) July 31, 2020
Whether you know him as the original Black Tiger, “Rollerball” or simply by his name, Mark Rocco left an indelible imprint on our industry.
Whether it’s versus Sayama, Fujinami, Dynamite, Marty Jones- do yourself a favor & watch a match of his today. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/lt7LSqgzSn
— Chris Hero (Is Back) (@ChrisHero) July 31, 2020
Just heard about the passing of Mark Rocco. Rollerball was without a doubt one of the very best to lace up a pair of boots.
He was a pioneer and an innovator and its safe the Junior heavyweight style wouldn’t be what it is today without his contribution.
An absolute legend.
— Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) July 31, 2020
Awful news to hear of the passing of Mark Rocco.
The modern style of wrestling wouldn't be what it is today if it wasn't for him.
One of the best ever. RIP Rollerballhttps://t.co/HDPaV2iF4b
— MA92 (@MandrewsJunior) July 31, 2020
Been watching a lot of old WOS recently. There are no better Villains to study than Rollerball Rocco and Zoltan Boscik.
Both the incredibly inspiring performers who’s body of work will endure.
RIP
— Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) July 31, 2020
We often give the credit to Dynamite Kid and Tiger Mask, but Mark Rocco (particularly as Black Tiger) played a big part in laying the foundation modern junior heavyweight wrestling is built on to this day. Hugely innovative and influential. #RIPMarkRocco
— Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) July 31, 2020
RIP TO “ROLLERBALL” Mark Rocco
A giant influence on the shaping of Junior Heavyweight wrestling and the 1st Black Tiger
Watch some Rocco vs Marty Joneshttps://t.co/XMPreUsjPv pic.twitter.com/S9PgGaq5FN
— Ace Steel (@acesofsteel) July 31, 2020
Really sad to hear about the passing of Mark Rocco, an innovator lightyears ahead of his time. Had the privilege of sitting with him & Marty Jones a few years ago & hearing them talk about their old battles, having subtle little digs at each other the entire time. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/fsMCzazruj
— Sam Gradwell 强大的海豚 (@sam_gradwell) July 31, 2020
In my opinion. None of us would wrestle the way we do if it wasn't for people like Mark Rocco.
Thankyou for everything RIP pic.twitter.com/C0cHXP3zUJ
— 'Capt. Wristlock'Matt Fox 🦊🖖 (@FoxyMattFox) July 31, 2020
RIP Mark Rocco
One of the best if not the best to ever come out of this country
Absolute Legend ❤️￼ pic.twitter.com/aXVUOYTDBS
— Roy Knight (@RealRoyKnight) July 31, 2020
@RealKingRegal @RidgeWWE @Johnny_Moss @JohnnySaintWWE & The 🤼♂️world GUTTED SADDENED SPEACHLESS 😭😭IF ALI WAS THE GREATEST IN THE BOXING WORLD THIS GUY IMO WAS THE GREATEST IN THE WRESTLING 🤼♂️WORLD IMOP
REST IN PEACE. MARK ROCCO pic.twitter.com/RMqg6LmzAe
— Marty Jones (@martyleglockno1) July 31, 2020
It seems the sad news keeps coming these days. Very sad to see the passing of Rollerball Rocco; one of the innovators of the Jnr. Heavyweight style of wrestling that we love so dear. It was wonderful to have him as guest of honour at our first ever York Hall show. pic.twitter.com/WE2YbiLldW
— Andy Quildan (@AQuildan) July 31, 2020
Rollerball Rocco is one of my absolute favorites to watch. From World of Sport in England to his time as Black Tiger in Japan, Rocco pioneered the fast paced style that so many of us emulate today.
Do yourself a favor and watch a Mark Rocco match today. May he Rest In Peace
— YUTA (@WheelerYuta) July 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- WWE Has Backup Plan In Case They Can’t Shoot In Florida, Note On Company’s Relationship With Florida Governor
- Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite
- Eric Young Doesn’t Regret Leaving Impact Wrestling, How Vince McMahon Is Out of Touch
- The Miz Recalls Daniel Bryan Talking Smack Segment: ‘One of the Most Real Moments I’ve Had in WWE’