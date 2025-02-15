WWE News: Nick Aldis Shows New Footage After Jade Cargill Attack on Smackdown, Carmelo Hayes Beats R-Truth

– Nick Aldis revealed a new development in the Jade Cargill attack investigation on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show featured Aldis showing video to Naomi and Bianca Belair of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez being in the vicinity after the attack.

Aldis said that he going to try and look into it further, but Naomi and Belair would head to Raw to handle the matter.

– Carmelo Hayes picked up a win against R-Truth on tonight’s show. This was R-Truth’s first match on Smackdown since 2019.