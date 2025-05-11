wrestling / News

WWE Confirms Night of Champions for Saudi Arabia Next Month

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE has announced that this year’s Night of Champions will happen next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event takes place on June 28. There will be an episode of Smackdown the night before in Riyadh, on June 27.

