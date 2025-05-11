WWE Confirms Night of Champions for Saudi Arabia Next Month

WWE has announced that this year’s Night of Champions will happen next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The premium live event takes place on June 28. There will be an episode of Smackdown the night before in Riyadh, on June 27.

Get ready for WWE Night of Champions 2025 👀 SATURDAY, JUNE 28th

🌏 RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

🎟️ TICKETS AVAILABLE SOON pic.twitter.com/gzEzTxoLi4 — WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025