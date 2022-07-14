wrestling / News

WWE Night Set for Mets vs. Padres Game at Citi Field

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Logo, WWE Night Image Credit: WWE

– The New York Mets vs. the San Diego Padres game at Citi Field on Friday, July 22 will be a WWE Night. Fans who purchase tickets to the show will receive a limited edition WWE Fanny Pack. More ticket details are available HERE.

