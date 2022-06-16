wrestling / News
WWE Night Set for St. Louis Cardinals Game in August
June 16, 2022 | Posted by
– The official website for The St. Louis Cardinals announced the Tuesday, August 16 Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies game will be a specially themed WWE Night at Busch Stadium. Her’s the full announcement:
Tuesday, August 16 vs. Colorado Rockies, 6:45 p.m.
ARE YOU READY TO RUMBLE? Don’t miss WWE Night at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, August 16th. With the purchase of a special Theme Ticket, fans will take home a David Eckstein wrestling bobblehead.
NEWLY RELEASED! Purchase a special VIP Ticket for WWE Night. With the purchase of a VIP Theme Ticket, fans will receive a meet & greet autograph opportunity with David Eckstein. Fans will also take home the WWE David Eckstein bobblehead. The VIP event will take place at 4:45pm SHARP.
