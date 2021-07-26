WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Gets Advice From Bobby Lashley, Hacksaw Duggan Set For Horror Con, John Cena The Suicide Squad Shirt

– Nikki A.S.H. is the Raw Women’s Champion after last week’s Raw, and she got some advice from Bobby Lashley ahead of tonight’s episode. A.S.H. posted a video to her Twitter where she was cutting a promo hyping tonight’s show, and after Lashley came up to her. He told her she doesn’t need to cater to the people and should drop the smile, but she didn’t seem receptive to the idea. You can see the video below:

– Hacksaw Jim Duggan has been announced as a guest for New Jersey Horror Con & Film Festival over Labor Day weekend. The convention takes place in Atlantic City, and you can learn more here.

– DC has released a T-shirt featuring John Cena as Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad. You can see the shirt and buy it here.