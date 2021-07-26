wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Gets Advice From Bobby Lashley, Hacksaw Duggan Set For Horror Con, John Cena The Suicide Squad Shirt
– Nikki A.S.H. is the Raw Women’s Champion after last week’s Raw, and she got some advice from Bobby Lashley ahead of tonight’s episode. A.S.H. posted a video to her Twitter where she was cutting a promo hyping tonight’s show, and after Lashley came up to her. He told her she doesn’t need to cater to the people and should drop the smile, but she didn’t seem receptive to the idea. You can see the video below:
Sooo bumped into @WWE Champion @fightbobby yesterday……….
Make sure and tune in to #wweraw tonight @USA_Network @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/LZqDCrpXrF
— Nikki A.S.H , ALMOST SUPER HERO (@NikkiCrossWWE) July 26, 2021
– Hacksaw Jim Duggan has been announced as a guest for New Jersey Horror Con & Film Festival over Labor Day weekend. The convention takes place in Atlantic City, and you can learn more here.
– DC has released a T-shirt featuring John Cena as Peacemaker in the upcoming The Suicide Squad. You can see the shirt and buy it here.
More Trending Stories
- Brock Lesnar Sports A Cowboy Hat While Attending A Music Festival (Photos)
- Tony Khan and AEW EVPs Reportedly Flew To Chicago Yesterday To Film Footage
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Graphic Injuries From GCW Homecoming (PHOTO)
- Booker T Doesn’t Get Backlash To Karrion Kross Losing In WWE RAW Debut, Talks WWE Doing It For A Reason