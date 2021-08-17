wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki ASH Loses Two Matches on Raw, Drew McIntyre vs. Veer & Shanky Clip
– Nikki ASH faced Rhea Ripley on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, and then teamed with her against Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax. Flair was on commentary for the match, which saw Ripley get the win ahead of Nikki’s Raw Women’s Championship defense against both Ripley and Flair at SummerSlam. The post-match antics led to ASH and Ripley teaming against Flair and Jax, with Flair getting the pinfall on Ripley:
.@RheaRipley_WWE has pinned #WWERaw Women's Champion #NikkiASH just 5️⃣ days before #SummerSlam!@NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/plp1aUhOH5
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021
Is momentum on the side of @MsCharlotteWWE heading into #SummerSlam this Saturday?#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/laVG5zOlHT
— WWE (@WWE) August 17, 2021
– WWE posted highlights from Drew McIntyre’s handicap match against Veer and Shanky, which you can check out below. McIntyre won the match and Veer and Shanky will be banned from ringside from McIntyre’s match with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam:
