WWE News: Nikki Bella Part Of Prank Show, Elias Interview, Knoxville Covers Kane
January 17, 2020
– The Wrap reports Nikki Bella going undercover as a part of an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon prank show “The Substitute” where celebrities go undercover as a teacher. The episode will air on January 31st at 8 PM Eastern.
– Elias did a local interview with Fox 8 in Greensboro.
– WATE in Tennessee covered Kane returning to Smackdown tonight.
– WWE Shop has a brand-new Shorty G “Rise Over Size” T-shirt.
– Six records set by Brock Lesnar.
