– The Wrap reports Nikki Bella going undercover as a part of an upcoming episode of Nickelodeon prank show “The Substitute” where celebrities go undercover as a teacher. The episode will air on January 31st at 8 PM Eastern.

– Elias did a local interview with Fox 8 in Greensboro.

– WATE in Tennessee covered Kane returning to Smackdown tonight.

– WWE Shop has a brand-new Shorty G “Rise Over Size” T-shirt.

– Six records set by Brock Lesnar.