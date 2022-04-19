WWE News: Nikki Bella On Her Wrestling Future, Sasha Banks Reacts to Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan Split

– America’s Got Talent: Extreme posted a new video with Nikki Bella where she discusses her wrestling future and more. You can see the video below. Bella is asked about a potential return to the ring and said (per Fightful):

“As long as the doctors say yes. Especially with my sister [Brie Bella]. When we left is when they brought in the tag titles. I would like it more when my son is like three or four. A dream of mine, especially as a woman, is to have one of the best matches of my career with my son sitting ringside and being like, ‘that’s my mom.’ I really would love to go back one day, with my sister, fight for the tag titles, win them, of course, in front of our kids. That would be amazing.”

– Sasha Banks saw the dissolution of the Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan team on last night’s Raw, and she sees only one option left for herself and Naomi. Banks posted to Twitter to share the clip of Ripley snapping on Morgan and attacking her, joking about chasing the Raw Tag Team Championships:

“Looks like we have to go after RK-bro now too. @NaomiWWE”