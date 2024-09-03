WWE News: Nikki Cross Hypes Next Week’s Raw Street Fight, Zelina Vega Reacts To Fan Sign

– The Wyatt Sicks are set to compete in a street fight on next week’s Raw, and Nikki Cross hyped the match on social media. The stable will battle American Made in an eight-person intergender match on next Monday’s show. Cross posted to her Twitter account to send an ominous warning to American Made, writing:

“Fear Not The Abyss Itself,

But What May Lurk Within, Your Name Will Be Written In The

Book Of The Sick Next Week, We Collect.”

– Zelina Vega posted to her Instagram account to share a pic of a fan in the crowd at Monday’s show holding a sign dedicated to her father. Michael Trinidad passed away in the 9/11 attack, and Vega posted to share the photo of the fan sign, writing: