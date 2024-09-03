wrestling
WWE News: Nikki Cross Hypes Next Week’s Raw Street Fight, Zelina Vega Reacts To Fan Sign
– The Wyatt Sicks are set to compete in a street fight on next week’s Raw, and Nikki Cross hyped the match on social media. The stable will battle American Made in an eight-person intergender match on next Monday’s show. Cross posted to her Twitter account to send an ominous warning to American Made, writing:
“Fear Not The Abyss Itself,
But What May Lurk Within,
Your Name Will Be Written In The
Book Of The Sick
Next Week, We Collect.”
Fear Not The Abyss Itself,
But What May Lurk Within,
Your Name Will Be Written In The
Book Of The Sick
Next Week, We Collect. pic.twitter.com/fSLPt15Adv
— Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) September 3, 2024
– Zelina Vega posted to her Instagram account to share a pic of a fan in the crowd at Monday’s show holding a sign dedicated to her father. Michael Trinidad passed away in the 9/11 attack, and Vega posted to share the photo of the fan sign, writing:
“Remember your why.
Thank you @hobbyistsports for reminding me that he is in the front row every time.
Still pretty shook over this. Seeing his name in the arena was incredible. Thank you Denver, y’all were beautiful tonight.”
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Names His Pick for Best Wrestler in the World Right Now
- Kevin Nash Recalls Memories of Sid Vicious, Sid’s Friendship With Scott Hall
- Note On Backstage Reactions To WWE Having Lighter House Show Schedule
- Cody Rhodes Says Fans Would Be More Angry If They Knew The Real WWE WrestleMania 40 Plan For Him