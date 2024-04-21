wrestling / News
Various News: WWE NIL Athlete To Compete In Olympics, Swerve Strickland Throws Out Pitch At MLB Game
– WWE NIL athlete Mason Parris has qualified for the 2024 Olympics. Parris, who signed to the WWE NIL program in December of 2021, qualified for this year’s Summer Olympics in heavyweight wrestling. He will represent the US at the event in the division as you can see below:
PARRIS IN PARIS‼️
Mason Parris qualifies for his first Olympic Games at #WrestlingTrials24 in men’s freestyle 125kg.
📺 @peacock & @USANetwork #MTUSA | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/t8Iig4g1Ir
— Team USA (@TeamUSA) April 20, 2024
Parris is heading to Paris! 😏
Mason Parris defeats Hayden Zilmer to become the 2024 @USAWrestling Olympic Team Trials Champion at 125 kg! 🙌#WrestlingTrials24 pic.twitter.com/Nul9FwElvT
— Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) April 20, 2024
– Swerve Strickland, who is facing Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty tomorrow, threw out the first pitch at the St. Louis Cardinals game on Saturday:
#AEW's own @swerveconfident, with the @Cardinals Player of the Game Belt, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before today's game!
📸: St. Louis Cardinals pic.twitter.com/6nMhsnWvPO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 20, 2024
