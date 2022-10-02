WWE NIL Athlete Ruben Banks On Advice He Got From Triple H

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, recent WWE NIL signing Ruben Banks revealed the advice he got from Triple H when he joined the program.

According to Banks, Triple H said: “it is not as much about the wrestling, it’s about the people you’re doing it for.”

He then discussed the WWE’s work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and other causes.

Banks added: “He’s like, ‘That’s the most moving part about the job. That’s really what’s going to motivate you, is bringing smiles to people’s faces, making someone’s day, making someone’s year, doing that for somebody,'” Banks said. Banks is now refocused on what it really means to be a WWE Superstar and wants to “make an impact on somebody’s life.“