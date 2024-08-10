wrestling / News

WWE NIL Athlete Wins Gold Medal at the Olympics

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
An athlete that’s part of the WWE NIL program is now an Olympic gold medalist, as Masai Russell did so earlier today. Russell won gold in the 100m hurdles in only .01 seconds.

Triple H wrote about the achievement on Twitter: “Huge congrats to inaugural #WWENIL class member Masai Russell on taking home Olympic gold in the 100m hurdles.

