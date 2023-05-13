WWE NIL KeShaun Moore Hints At Wrestling After His Football Career is Over

In an interview with CTV News, WWE NIL signee KeShaun Moore said that he could end up in a wrestling ring when he’s done with football. Here are highlights:

On signing up with WWE’s NIL program: “They [WWE] reached out to me about a year ago and it’s been a good partnership with them during this time. I’ve never wrestled in my life but yeah, I have that going on as well as football. A lot of the superstars that have come from the past two, three decades who wrestled were big time superstars who were playing collegiate sports.”

On becoming a wrestler when he’s done with football: “When my playing days are over, I most likely will be stepping in the ring. But right now I’m 24, I still got the itch to play ball. I’m definitely going to play football as long as I can for sure.”

On learning more about WWE: “I’ve gone to SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, and I get ringside tickets when I go to events. They’re super awesome to talk to, I can reach out when I have a question about everything. They’re basically saying the doors always open for me to step into the ring whenever I decide to take that step.”