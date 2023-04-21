wrestling / News
WWE NIL Member Masai Russell Named To Watchlist For Track & Field Award
Masai Russell, who is part of the current crop of WWE NIL signees, is on a watchlist for a track and field award. The University of Kentucky issued a press release yesterday announcing that Russell, who was part of the inaugural WWE NIL recruiting class in December 2021, earned her fourth inclusion on the 10-person Bowerman Watchlist by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
You can see the full announcement below:
Masai Russell Remains on The Bowerman Watchlist
University of Kentucky track & field hurdler Masai Russell is one of ten collegiate track & field athletes to be named to the Mid-Outdoor edition of The Bowerman Watchlist by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
The USTFCCCA announced the latest edition of a 10-person watch list for The Bowerman, which takes into consideration both the indoor and outdoor seasons. This year’s finalists will be announced in December.
This is Russell’s fourth inclusion on The Bowerman watch list after appearing on the first two watch lists released this year.
The graduate student from Potomac, Maryland, set a collegiate record of 12.36 in winning the Texas Relays 100-meter hurdles, breaking the 12.39 set by 2013 The Bowerman winner Brianna Rollins. She has also run 55.39 in the 400 hurdles (third on the seasonal list) and carried the baton on Kentucky’s 42.81 4×100 relay team (second on the seasonal list). Indoors she was runner-up in the NCAA Indoor 60 hurdles, matching her personal best of 7.75 which was a collegiate record in January.
Russell is the eighth UK female athlete to make the watch list since the award began in 2009 and the first since Abby Steiner won the award last year.
