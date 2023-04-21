WWE NIL Member Masai Russell Named To Watchlist For Track & Field Award

Masai Russell, who is part of the current crop of WWE NIL signees, is on a watchlist for a track and field award. The University of Kentucky issued a press release yesterday announcing that Russell, who was part of the inaugural WWE NIL recruiting class in December 2021, earned her fourth inclusion on the 10-person Bowerman Watchlist by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

You can see the full announcement below: