WWE NIL Recruit Tank Ledger On How He Came Up With His Ring Name

Tank Ledger is part of the WWE NIL class, and he recently discussed how he came up with his ring name. Ledger, real name Joe Spivak, appeared on the NIL Now podcast and you can check out some highlights below:

On the process of getting a ring name: “Well, there’s a process that goes into it, but you get [a] say for sure, absolutely.”

On where his name came from: “You know, I’ve got to give some credit to my Pops. I was swirling around with a lot of names, I would give Mom and Dad a call, like, ‘What do you think about these, I don’t know.’ My dad would be like, ‘That’s terrible, no chance.’ But one he was constantly pushing for was Tank, Tank, Tank. He just loved that whether it was a first or last name, whether it was just Tank, he was like, ‘Do it, come on. You gotta do it, Joe!’ And I submitted my list. You know, everyone talks about, you submit a list of names. There’s guys and gals who go back and forth with creative time and time again. And finally, [they’re] like, ‘Whatever, just give me whatever you want.’ Because our creative team wants you to resonate with your name. You know, it wants to be personal, it wants to be authentic. And they sent me back Tank. They’re like, ‘What do you think about Tank Ledger?’ I’m like, ‘Sign me up.’ So, it was very easy for me. I was very lucky that I was able to go with a name I truly like and truly resonate with. And at the end of the day, I love being Tank Ledger. But the name does not make you, you make the name. And that that’s just what I want to prove to people.”

