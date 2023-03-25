WWE NIL Signees the Cavinder Twins Get New Trading Card From Leaf

– Per ON3.com, WWE NIL athletes, the Cavinder Twins (Haley and Hanna Cavinder), have partnered with Leaf to receive special edition trading cards. The Cavinder Twins recently transferred to the University of Miami to play in the NCAA Tournament for the women’s basketball team.

Both sides had previously negotiated the deal, but they opted to wait until March Madness to release the cards. Everett Sports Management reportedly facilitated the deal, along with attorney Darren Heitner.

Speaking on the partnership, Leaf’s CJ Breen commented to ON3, “Leaf Trading Cards is beyond excited about working with the top two female NIL athletes in Haley and Hanna Cavinder. We have been saving this announcement for March Madness. The twins have not disappointed with their star-studded performances, ultimately lifting their team to the Sweet 16. As a company we are committed to the NIL space by working with the best of the best talent.”

As previously reported, the Cavinder Twins were part of WWE’s first class of signees for WWE’s for the inaugural Next In Line class in December 2021.