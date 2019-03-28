WWE Reportedly Not Committed To Doing Another Evolution PPV Without Ronda Rousey

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE is not committed to doing another edition of the all-women Evolution PPV this year without Ronda Rousey. Rousey’s status with the company is up in the air, with rumors suggesting that she’s leaving or taking time off after Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, WWE has been reluctant to say whether or not Evolution 2 is happening. Stephanie McMahon recently had an interview in which she said they hadn’t announced it yet and wouldn’t say if there would be another. The event is currently not on WWE’s schedule at this time.