wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Not Committed To Doing Another Evolution PPV Without Ronda Rousey
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that WWE is not committed to doing another edition of the all-women Evolution PPV this year without Ronda Rousey. Rousey’s status with the company is up in the air, with rumors suggesting that she’s leaving or taking time off after Wrestlemania. Meanwhile, WWE has been reluctant to say whether or not Evolution 2 is happening. Stephanie McMahon recently had an interview in which she said they hadn’t announced it yet and wouldn’t say if there would be another. The event is currently not on WWE’s schedule at this time.
More Trending Stories
- Rosa Mendes On If She Has Any Regrets Over Infamous Crush on Paige Storyline From Total Divas
- Superstar Billy Graham Says Kofi Kingston In WWE Title Match Is A Joke
- Vince Russo On Why Triple H Shouldn’t Be a Top WWE Executive, Explains His Issues With How WWE Has Booked Triple H/Batista Storyline
- Chris Jericho Explains What Happened With Mickey Rourke In The WrestleMania 25 Build-Up