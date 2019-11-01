WWE News: WWE No Longer Releasing Special DVDs, Kofi Kingston Hits 100 Wins, Jordan Omogbehin Gets A New Name

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE will no longer be releasing any DVDs for anything except PPV events in 2020.

– Kofi Kingston is now the first wrestler in WWE to hit 100 wins in only 122 matches, which include 21 losses and 1 draw. Baron Corbin was the first to hit 100 losses, doing so in 129 matches with only 29 wins.

– Performance Center wrestler Jordan Omogbehin, who stands 7’3″ and weighs 350 pounds, has been renamed Big Jordan.