WWE No Longer Sure Of Main Event Plans For Wrestlemania 37

It was reported last month that the current plan for the main event of Wrestlemania 37 is an I Quit match between Randy Orton and Edge, possibly for the WWE title. While Edge is currently out with a triceps tear, he is expected to be back before then.

Orton did not defeat champion Drew McIntyre at Summerslam, the two are still feuding so it could happen. That is, if the plan for Wrestlemania remains the same. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that WWE is no longer certain about having that match main event, and there’s “no longer a 100% clear main event direction” for the annual event.

Orton is currently set to face Keith Lee at Payback. As noted, he’s still feuding with McIntyre and punted him in the head on Monday’s RAW.