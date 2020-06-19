WWE Reportedly Has Had No Positive COVID-19 Tests From Latest Tapings So Far

According to a new report, WWE has yet to receive a positive test from any of its talent for the COVID-19 testing conducted this week. As previously reported, the company announced on Monday night that a developmental talent who was last at the WWE Performance Center on June 9th tested positive for the virus which prompted the company to cancel Tuesday’s taping and conduct full COVID-19 tests on all talent, production crew and employees on site at the PC.

The WON reports that as of yesterday, none of the tests had been reported as positive and the hope is that no one was infected by the developmental talent. The person who tested positive has not (and almost certainly will not) be identified, though the site says it was a female wrestler in NXT who has not yet been used on TV and was part of the audience.

As had been noted WWE offered the free testing to all of the friends and family who were at Monday’s taping of Raw as well. Talent found out about the positive test on social media when everyone else did.