WWE Reportedly Won’t Have Wrestling During Commercial Breaks Anymore

– Are you tired of not seeing the entirety of matches on WWE TV due to commercial breaks? Good news: the company is changing that. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Vince McMahon put an end to wrestling during ad breaks last week. McMahon held a meeting and to announce the change, which is why there were two out of three falls matches on both Raw and Smackdown. Having the ad breaks take place between falls is one way that you can have matches continue while airing a commercial in the middle of them.

It is worth noting that WWE has done several changes like dimming the lights during the third hour of Raw that have been dropped after a short period of time, so whether this will follow suit remains to be seen.