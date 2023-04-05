WWE News: Noam Dar Arrives In NXT, New Talent Incoming

– Noam Dar has arrived in NXT, making his WWE TV return on this week’s show. Dar appeared on Tuesday’s episode, coming out before the Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer match to announce he had arrived with his Heritage Cup trophy. Dar said that he will decide when and if somebody is worthy face him for the Cup and proceeded to watch the match, during which Lee picked up the win.

Woah!!!@NoamDar is here in NXT and he's brought the Heritage Cup with him!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MwfUu1TacS — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2023

– Also on tonight’s show, it was announced that Tank Ledger, Dani Palmer, and Oba Femi are coming soon to the brand: