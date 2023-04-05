wrestling / News

WWE News: Noam Dar Arrives In NXT, New Talent Incoming

April 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Noam Dar WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– Noam Dar has arrived in NXT, making his WWE TV return on this week’s show. Dar appeared on Tuesday’s episode, coming out before the Dragon Lee vs. Nathan Frazer match to announce he had arrived with his Heritage Cup trophy. Dar said that he will decide when and if somebody is worthy face him for the Cup and proceeded to watch the match, during which Lee picked up the win.

– Also on tonight’s show, it was announced that Tank Ledger, Dani Palmer, and Oba Femi are coming soon to the brand:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Noam Dar, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading