WWE Nominated For Sports Business Award
Sports Business Journal has announced that the WWE Network has been nominated for their “Best In Digital Sports Media” award. Another nominees include Bleacher Report, ESPN+, MLB Film Room, and the My Group app for the Augusta National. The winners from all fifteen categories will be announced during a virtual ceremony on June 23.
WWE wrote about the news: “We are proud to announce @sbjsbd has recognized @WWENetwork as a finalist in the Best in Digital Sports Media category at their annual Sports Business Awards. Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on June 23. Congratulations to all the finalists!”
Best in Digital Sports Media
▪️ @BleacherReport
▪️ @ESPN app / ESPN+
▪️ @MLB Film Room Powered by @googlecloud
▪️ Augusta National Golf Club & @IBM: My Group App
▪️ @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/WTDu8zRnzZ
— Sports Business Journal (@sbjsbd) May 3, 2021
We are proud to announce @sbjsbd has recognized @WWENetwork as a finalist in the Best in Digital Sports Media category at their annual Sports Business Awards. Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on June 23. Congratulations to all the finalists!https://t.co/BCtSZI1jM3
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) May 3, 2021
