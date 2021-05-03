wrestling / News

WWE Nominated For Sports Business Award

May 3, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sports Business Journal has announced that the WWE Network has been nominated for their “Best In Digital Sports Media” award. Another nominees include Bleacher Report, ESPN+, MLB Film Room, and the My Group app for the Augusta National. The winners from all fifteen categories will be announced during a virtual ceremony on June 23.

WWE wrote about the news: “We are proud to announce @sbjsbd has recognized @WWENetwork as a finalist in the Best in Digital Sports Media category at their annual Sports Business Awards. Winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on June 23. Congratulations to all the finalists!

