WWE Nominated For Two Youtube Streamy Awards

WWE has been nominated in two categories for the 9th annual Youtube Streamy Awards.

They were nominated for ‘Social Good – Company or Brand’ for their work on Connor’s Cure at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Other nominees include Ellen & Cheerios – DiversiTEA with Naomi Wadler (for EllenTube and the Ellen Digital Network) and Zillow – Finding Home in America (for Facebook and ATTN).

They were also nominated in the Emerging Platform category for using NextVR and Oculus for the Wrestlemania Kickoff show. Other nominees include The House with a Clock in its Walls – #findyourmagic (Universal Media, TikTok), Jimmy Fallon – Tell Me A Joke (NBC, Amazon Alexa), MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings – Smule Duet with Natasha Bedingfield (MTV Digital Marketing and Social Engagement) and Walmart – Tasty x eko (Buzzfeed).