wrestling / News

WWE Earns Several Nominations For 13th Annual Shorty Awards

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, COVID, Booker T WWE, WWE Superstar Handbook, COVID, WWE Superstar Handbook

WWE has announced that it has captured several nominations for the upcoming Shorty Awards, which honors the best of the best in social and digital media.

Here’s the full release from WWE on its nominations:

The 13th Annual Shorty Awards are just around the corner, and WWE snagged several nominations!

WWE is up for the Shorty Audience Honor, a “special honor determined by public votes.” That means you, the members of the WWE Universe, have until March 31 to cast your vote!

WWE has also been nominated for Facebook Presence, Snapchat Presence, TikTok Presence, Twitter Presence, and YouTube Presence.

Additionally, Undertaker: The Last Ride claimed a nomination for Long Form Video, and WWE Social Media is in the running in the Sports category.

Winners will be announced in late April during a digital ceremony presented exclusively on social media. Visit here for the full list of finalists.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading