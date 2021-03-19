wrestling / News
WWE Earns Several Nominations For 13th Annual Shorty Awards
WWE has announced that it has captured several nominations for the upcoming Shorty Awards, which honors the best of the best in social and digital media.
Here’s the full release from WWE on its nominations:
The 13th Annual Shorty Awards are just around the corner, and WWE snagged several nominations!
WWE is up for the Shorty Audience Honor, a “special honor determined by public votes.” That means you, the members of the WWE Universe, have until March 31 to cast your vote!
WWE has also been nominated for Facebook Presence, Snapchat Presence, TikTok Presence, Twitter Presence, and YouTube Presence.
Additionally, Undertaker: The Last Ride claimed a nomination for Long Form Video, and WWE Social Media is in the running in the Sports category.
Winners will be announced in late April during a digital ceremony presented exclusively on social media. Visit here for the full list of finalists.
More Trending Stories
- Lance Storm Wants to Return to Wrestling Once Restrictions Lift, Talks Plan For Final Match With Chris Jericho
- Paul Heyman On Why Roman Reigns Resonates With Audiences, Potential Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Match
- Shawn Michaels Regrets Coming Out of Retirement For 2018 Crown Jewel Match
- AEW Releases Video Showing Fallout Of Last Night’s Lights Out Match: Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa Get Standing Ovation