WWE No Longer Advertising Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman For Fastlane

It appears that Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman may not take place at WWE Fastlane after all. WWE.com no longer lists any references to the match, and PWInsider reports that the match is no longer mentioned on social media as well.

There is no confirmation as to the match’s status for the PPV at this time, though it would seem as if the match has been pulled. It is conceivable that the match could be pushed out to WrestleMania 37.