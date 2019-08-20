wrestling / News
WWE Not Planning Big Changes For NXT on USA Network, Commentary Team to Remain
– WWE is shaking up NXT by bringing it to USA Network, but they won’t be changing a drastic amount. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that despite some speculation to the contrary, the current plan within WWE is to keep the show the same workrate-focused product that it has been on WWE Network. The site notes that the move to USA Network was simply for the wider audience.
A related part of that was revealed by Mauro Ranallo, who noted that the commentary team will remain the same. Ranallo, who is part of NXT’s commentary trio with Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness, took to Twitter to assure fans that they will still be on board when the show debuts on USA on September 18th.
You can Ranallo’s posts below.
One more time for the kids in the back (& because Twitter can never take things at face value) I WILL BE ANNOUNCING @WWENXT ON @USA_Network EVERY WEDNESDAY AT @FullSail Now back to your regularly scheduled trol-I mean tweeting.😎❤️🙏🏻 #NXTOnUSA
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 20, 2019
I had the honor of being part of the first #SmackDownLive broadcast on @USA_Network I am even more excited to be part of the @WWENXT broadcast team with @McGuinnessNigel & @TheBethPhoenix on USA! WE’LL DO IT LIVE! 😎❤️🙏🏻
— Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Nearly Leaving WCW in 1999 Just Before He Was Sent Home
- Bruce Prichard Says Undertaker Offered to Put JBL Over Clean at SummerSlam 2004, Why They Didn’t Do It
- Sasha Banks After Raw Attack: ‘You Know You’re That ***** When You Cause All This Conversation’
- Brie Bella On Women’s Tag Team Titles Taking a While to Get Going, Says She & Nikki Were Supposed to Have ‘Long Run’