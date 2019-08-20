WWE Not Planning Big Changes For NXT on USA Network, Commentary Team to Remain

– WWE is shaking up NXT by bringing it to USA Network, but they won’t be changing a drastic amount. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that despite some speculation to the contrary, the current plan within WWE is to keep the show the same workrate-focused product that it has been on WWE Network. The site notes that the move to USA Network was simply for the wider audience.

A related part of that was revealed by Mauro Ranallo, who noted that the commentary team will remain the same. Ranallo, who is part of NXT’s commentary trio with Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness, took to Twitter to assure fans that they will still be on board when the show debuts on USA on September 18th.

You can Ranallo’s posts below.

One more time for the kids in the back (& because Twitter can never take things at face value) I WILL BE ANNOUNCING @WWENXT ON @USA_Network EVERY WEDNESDAY AT @FullSail Now back to your regularly scheduled trol-I mean tweeting.😎❤️🙏🏻 #NXTOnUSA — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 20, 2019