WWE Not Planning Live Events For First Half of 2021

In a report about WWE officially moving the Thunderdome to the Yuengling Center, Sports Illustrated reports that WWE is not considering or planning to hold any live events for the first half of 2021. So as of now, the only event that will have fans will be Wrestlemania. The current plan is to remain at the Yuengling Center while deciding when it will be okay to hold events with a live audience again.

WWE’s first show at the venue will be the RAW after Wrestlemania on April 12.