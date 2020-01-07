WWE Not Planning Mask vs. Title Match Between Rey Mysterio and Andrade

– After last night’s Raw, some were speculating that Rey Mysterio may put his mask on the line for a title match with Andrade, but that’s not the case. On Tuesday’s Wrestling Observer Live, it was noted that Andrade unmasking Mysterio after their match list night was not an indication of where WWE is taking the feud.

Bryan Alvarez said on the show that there WWE is not planning to put Mysterio’s mask on the line “anytime soon” for a match with Andrade or the like.