WWE Reportedly Not Planning on NXT Title Matches For WrestleMania

It looks as if WrestleMania may be a Raw and Smackdown-specific show this year, as there are no plans for any NXT championship matches according to a new report. Louis Dangoor reports on Wrestling Daily (per WrestleTalk) that as of right now, the company does not plan to have either the NXT Championship or the NXT Women’s Championship defended at the PPV.

The site notes that there were some conversations about the NXT Championship being defended at one point, but that it’s no longer under consideration and even while the “things can change” caveat applies (as always in wrestling), it is unlikely to do so in this case.

Last year’s WrestleMania saw Rhea Ripley defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. WWE has not announced when their next NXT Takeover will be, though their pattern has been every two months since June and with the exception of last year they’ve generally held Takeovers near to WrestleManias, so one could potentially be announced for around that time.