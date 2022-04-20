WWE Not Planning to Tape Smackdown on European Tour, Plans For Next Week’s Show

WWE will not be taping Smackdown in Europe when the company goes on tour next week, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, the company does not currently have plans to tape the show when it goes on tour overseas next week and instead will tape two episodes of Smackdown this week so that they will have a Smackdown for next week’s broadcast.

No word yet on why the decision was made not to tape overseas, which is something WWE has typically done when they’ve travelled to Europe.