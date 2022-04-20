wrestling / News
WWE Not Planning to Tape Smackdown on European Tour, Plans For Next Week’s Show
April 20, 2022 | Posted by
WWE will not be taping Smackdown in Europe when the company goes on tour next week, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, the company does not currently have plans to tape the show when it goes on tour overseas next week and instead will tape two episodes of Smackdown this week so that they will have a Smackdown for next week’s broadcast.
No word yet on why the decision was made not to tape overseas, which is something WWE has typically done when they’ve travelled to Europe.
More Trending Stories
- Stone Cold Feels “100%” Following WrestleMania 38, Open To Another Appearance
- Eric Bischoff On What He Wants To See More & Less Of In Wrestling, Importance Of Mixing Up Storyline Length
- Becky Lynch Reflects On Her WWE Return At SummerSlam 2021, Her Reaction To Fan Attacking Seth Rollins On Raw
- Randy Orton’s Wife Once Nicked Him As “The Viper” Was Discussing His Love For Riddle