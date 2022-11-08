WWE News: Note On Austin Theory’s Money in the Bank Cash-In, Shane Helms Not At Raw, Snitsky Backstage

– Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on last night’s Raw, and a new report has a quick note about it. According to Fightful Select, Theory’s cash-in wasn’t listed on internal rundowns for the show. Theory cashed in on Seth Rollins for the US Championship but came up short due to an attack by Bobby Lashley.

– WWE alumnus Gene Snitsky was backstage visiting at last night’s Raw with his wife. Snitsky is said to be on good terms with the company and regularly visits when they come to the area.

– Shane Helms had this week’s Raw off after he had been away from home helping Logan Paul prep for his match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

Snitksy shared a photo from the event, as you can see below: