WWE News: Note On IYO SKY’s Title Win at SummerSlam, PPV Went Over Time Slightly

– A new report has a note about IYO SKY’s Women’s Championship win at last night’s WWE SummerSlam. SKY cashed in Money in the Bank on Bianca Belair to win the title. Fightful Select reports that while it’s not clear exactly how long before the PPV that Sky was told she would be winning, it was not a last-minute booking choice.

– The report also notes that SummerSlam went slightly over time. Most of the matches were scheduled at about 15 minutes, and while a couple did go over that there was no word of any that drastically went over.