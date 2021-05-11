WWE News: Note On Jeff Hardy’s Contract Status, Karrion Kross Appears in Raw Vignette

– A new report has an update on Jeff Hardy’s contract status after this week’s Raw. There was some speculation online that Hardy’s appearance over the last couple of weeks and his loss to Jinder Mahal on Raw that his contract might be coming to an end soon. PWInsider reports that is not the case and that his new deal signed last year was in the two to three year range.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett appeared in a vignette on Raw, in which he gave a warning to The Way ahead of his match with Austin Theory on NXT. Kross was left lying on last week’s NXT by Johnny Gargano and Theory. You can see the promo below: