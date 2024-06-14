WWE News: Note On Joe Hendry References On NXT, Next Week’s Battle Royal Largely Locked In

– A new report has confirmed that recent references to Joe Hendry on NXT were not coincidental, nor were they improvised. Hendry’s catchphrase “Say his name and he appears” has been referenced on WWE TV, most notably on this week’s episode of NXT by Vic Joseph. Fightful Select reports that the reference was a pre-planned one.

WWE has of course been working with TNA, with Jordynne Grace appearing on NXT TV and at NXT Battleground.

– The site also notes that most of the participants in next Tuesday’s 25 man battle royal to determine the #1 contender to Trick Williams’ NXT Champion were set as of Tuesday evening. The site notes that there were inquiries toward certain main roster talent made in regard to the battle royal, and that several NXT talents expect members of the TNA roster to appear in the match. A final decision on who will be made soon.

– Finally, a number of the 2024 NIL class members that showed up on Tuesday’s episode were part of the recent tryouts.