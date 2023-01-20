wrestling / News

WWE News: Note On Plans For Pitch Black Match At Royal Rumble, Press Conference After PPV

January 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Royal Rumble Pitch Black Match Bray Wyatt and LA Knight Image Credit: WWE

* A new report has revealed some plans for the presentation of the Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble next weekend. Fightful Select reports that the match, which will see Bray Wyatt battle LA Knight, will have some “neon” elements to it. WWE has some some run throughs for the bout, which is set to take place on the January 28th PPV.

* Fightful also notes that WWE is doing a press conference after the PPV, which will be sponsored by Mountain Dew Pitch Black.

