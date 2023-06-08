wrestling / News
WWE News: Note On Recent Raw Vignettes, Media Junket For Money In the Bank
– A new report has a note regarding recent vignettes that have been airing on Raw. according to Fightful Select, many of the vignettes airing on the show were filed a couple of weeks before they aired. The report doesn’t mention which vignettes specifically but also notes that talent have been enjoying them.
– The outlet also notes that WWE is planning a media junket for Money in the Bank next month, though there is no word as yet on a potential press conference.
